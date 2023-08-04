16,420 Shares in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Purchased by Capital Wealth Management LLC

Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VIGI traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.52. 236,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,407. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $59.94 and a 52-week high of $77.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.18 and a 200 day moving average of $74.94. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.651 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

