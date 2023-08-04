16,036 Shares in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Purchased by Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOVT. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 291,000,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,611,529,000 after buying an additional 87,792,578 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,732,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575,010 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,383,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,016 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,756,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,542,000 after purchasing an additional 740,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,328,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,934 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $22.44. The stock had a trading volume of 6,160,357 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.08.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.0506 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.