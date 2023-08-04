128,492 Shares in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Purchased by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 128,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STLA. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,545,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 257.5% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 556,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,384,000 after buying an additional 400,963 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Stellantis by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,276,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,351,000 after buying an additional 576,389 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Stellantis by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 890,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,640,000 after acquiring an additional 305,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Stellantis by 65.5% in the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STLA stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,438,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,912,078. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.15. Stellantis has a 52-week low of $11.57 and a 52-week high of $20.71.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STLA. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Stellantis from $22.90 to $25.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.15.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

