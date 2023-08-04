1,242 Shares in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Bought by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Eaton by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,968,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602,246 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,806,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,225,230,000 after purchasing an additional 890,150 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,948,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,088,214,000 after purchasing an additional 132,770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,369,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,465,000 after purchasing an additional 302,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 17.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,460,000 after purchasing an additional 943,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eaton from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Eaton from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.08.

Eaton Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ETN traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $218.54. 775,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,061,486. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $197.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.50. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $129.85 and a one year high of $225.76. The company has a market cap of $87.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $367,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,689. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

