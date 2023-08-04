123,425 Shares in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Purchased by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 123,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,262,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Alteryx as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 94,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,812,000 after acquiring an additional 37,525 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,376,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,732,000 after acquiring an additional 28,339 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $426,000. 75.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AYX shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Alteryx from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital raised Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America raised Alteryx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Alteryx from $87.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Alteryx from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.15.

In related news, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $43,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,495.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AYX traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.34. 1,928,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508,926. Alteryx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.70 and a 12-month high of $70.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.53.

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

