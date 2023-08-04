11,236 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Bought by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $151,147,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 46,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 8,706 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth $1,031,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 47,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 333,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total value of $41,733,166.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,766,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,799,478.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $53,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 206,151 shares in the company, valued at $21,872,621.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 333,332 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total transaction of $41,733,166.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,766,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,799,478.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,605,330 shares of company stock valued at $340,099,419 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of ABNB traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.52. 6,897,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,222,593. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.91 and a 1-year high of $154.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.06 and a 200-day moving average of $121.51. The stock has a market cap of $90.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.26.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.21. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on ABNB shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Airbnb from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Argus raised their price target on Airbnb from $124.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Airbnb from $135.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.74.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

