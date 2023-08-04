10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 22.02% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. The company had revenue of $146.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. 10x Genomics updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

10x Genomics Stock Performance

Shares of TXG stock traded down $2.45 on Friday, hitting $56.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,398,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,804. 10x Genomics has a fifty-two week low of $23.81 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.01 and its 200-day moving average is $52.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of -37.37 and a beta of 1.74.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TXG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on 10x Genomics from $57.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at 10x Genomics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 10x Genomics

In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 40,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $2,401,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 869,850 shares in the company, valued at $52,217,095.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $2,401,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 869,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,217,095.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 6,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $433,603.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 284,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,682,321.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 116,565 shares of company stock valued at $6,669,126 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXG. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 290.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

10x Genomics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.