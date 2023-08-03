Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ZYNE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,606. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.42. The stock has a market cap of $19.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.76. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $1.39.
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing pharmaceutically produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It is developing Zygel, a pharmaceutically produced cannabidiol formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.
