Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZYNE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,606. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.42. The stock has a market cap of $19.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.76. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $1.39.

Get Zynerba Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,946,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 123,731 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 124.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 736,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 408,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $346,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 104.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 67,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 66.1% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 33,418 shares during the period. 11.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing pharmaceutically produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It is developing Zygel, a pharmaceutically produced cannabidiol formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.