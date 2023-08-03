ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Downgraded to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

ZI has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.65.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of ZI stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,001,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,820,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.76. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $51.86.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $300.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.91 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 10.31%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ZoomInfo Technologies

In other news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $53,040,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,837,786.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $53,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,288,001 shares in the company, valued at $272,837,786.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $264,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,172,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,028,398.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,080,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,104,800. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 78.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 294.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 18,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.4% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.