Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN) Shares Down 1.7%

Zinc Media Group plc (LON:ZIN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 86 ($1.10) and last traded at GBX 88.50 ($1.14). 1,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 11,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90 ($1.16).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Zinc Media Group in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.91, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £19.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -737.50 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 94.26 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 92.19.

Zinc Media Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces television and cross-platform content in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Content Production. The Television segment engages in the production of television content under the Blakeway, Brook Lapping, Films of Record, Red Sauce, Supercollider, REX, and Tern names.

