Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN) Shares Down 1.7%

Zinc Media Group plc (LON:ZIN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 86 ($1.10) and last traded at GBX 88.50 ($1.14). 1,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 11,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90 ($1.16).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Zinc Media Group in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Zinc Media Group
Zinc Media Group Stock Down 1.7 %
Zinc Media Group Company Profile
Zinc Media Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces television and cross-platform content in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Content Production. The Television segment engages in the production of television content under the Blakeway, Brook Lapping, Films of Record, Red Sauce, Supercollider, REX, and Tern names.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Zinc Media Group
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- 5 Best Office REITs to Buy Now
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- Camping World Slashes its Dividend but Should You Cut the Stock?
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- SoFi Downgraded: Here’s How To Still Make Money
Receive News & Ratings for Zinc Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zinc Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.