Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Issues Earnings Results

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Zimmer Biomet updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.47-$7.57 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $7.47-$7.57 EPS.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of ZBH stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $127.08. 221,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,407,266. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $102.60 and a 52-week high of $149.25. The stock has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.60.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 6,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 30,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,918,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $141.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.50.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

