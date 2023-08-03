Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Bcwm LLC

Bcwm LLC cut its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 42.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,863 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 34,335 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Biomet comprises about 1.9% of Bcwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Bcwm LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $5,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZBH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,954,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695,510 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 92,041.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,899 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,471,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,941,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $380,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,068 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE ZBH traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $126.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 556,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.60. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.60 and a 52-week high of $149.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZBH shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $141.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.50.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

