Zevin Asset Management LLC Sells 2,656 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Zevin Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 193,398 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,656 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up about 3.1% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $15,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,633,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 609.0% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,474 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 23,599 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 150,874 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $11,822,000 after acquiring an additional 12,080 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,699 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 45,287 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.02. 3,358,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,885,195. The company has a market capitalization of $98.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $87.63.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TJX

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.