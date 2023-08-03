Zevin Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Zevin Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,259 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises 3.5% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $17,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,787,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,220,088,000 after acquiring an additional 255,287 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,988,777,000 after acquiring an additional 54,401 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,343,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,775 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,255,623,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,529,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,135,017,000 after purchasing an additional 148,213 shares during the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $181.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,692,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,312,860. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $209.39. The company has a market capitalization of $155.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.96.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

