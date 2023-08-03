Zevin Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Zevin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GWW. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GWW traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $722.90. 297,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $737.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $685.53. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $483.19 and a 52-week high of $811.60.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.96 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 60.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.44%.

GWW has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $815.00 to $820.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $738.86.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

