Zevin Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Zevin Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,514 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 46,579 shares during the quarter. eBay comprises about 1.6% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $7,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,928,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,996,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.92 and a 1-year high of $52.23. The firm has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.33.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $100,549.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,365.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $100,549.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,365.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $245,685.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,345.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on EBAY. Bank of America reduced their target price on eBay from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered eBay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on eBay from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Benchmark increased their target price on eBay from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on eBay from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EBAY

eBay Company Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.