Zevin Asset Management LLC Buys 110 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Zevin Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. AON comprises approximately 2.0% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $10,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AON by 106,777.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,578,000 after buying an additional 2,814,643 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $721,085,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of AON by 4,109.5% in the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,266,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,850 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,922,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AON by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,355,000 after purchasing an additional 620,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

In other AON news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $2,516,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 144,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,374,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:AON traded down $6.07 on Thursday, reaching $317.32. 1,464,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,803. The company’s 50 day moving average is $328.14 and its 200-day moving average is $320.65. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $266.35 and a 1-year high of $347.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.90.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,312.86% and a net margin of 20.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.16%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of AON from $325.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.55.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

