Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Price Target Lowered to $283.00 at Robert W. Baird

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $322.00 to $283.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ZBRA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Zebra Technologies from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $331.86.

Shares of ZBRA traded up $6.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $247.28. The stock had a trading volume of 543,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,716. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $224.87 and a 12-month high of $351.74. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.53.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 92.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

