Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target Raised to $160.00

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at TD Cowen from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.57% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.32.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of YUM stock opened at $134.94 on Thursday. Yum! Brands has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $143.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.95. The company has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.17. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,920 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total value of $544,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,962,442.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,884 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.87, for a total value of $531,603.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,846,072.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,920 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total value of $544,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,962,442.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,681 shares of company stock worth $2,289,403. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Yum! Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,896 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 134,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,587,000 after purchasing an additional 53,800 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,615,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,637,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

