Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $138.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.42.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

YUM traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $135.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,743. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.95. The stock has a market cap of $37.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.17. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 17.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $686,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,052 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,458.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $686,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,052 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,458.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total transaction of $544,488.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,962,442.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,681 shares of company stock worth $2,289,403. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Yum! Brands

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

