Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Shares Down 2.6%

Shares of Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) were down 2.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.13 and last traded at $5.17. Approximately 106,727 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 226,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.31.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.36. The stock has a market cap of $580.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of -0.19.
Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $169.39 million during the quarter.
Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.
