Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Shares Down 2.6%

Shares of Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) were down 2.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.13 and last traded at $5.17. Approximately 106,727 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 226,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.31.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.36. The stock has a market cap of $580.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of -0.19.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $169.39 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NetEase Inc. lifted its position in shares of Youdao by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. NetEase Inc. now owns 2,898,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,593,000 after buying an additional 331,170 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Youdao by 9.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 725,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after purchasing an additional 61,782 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Youdao by 41.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 103,252 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Youdao in the first quarter worth approximately $2,093,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Youdao by 591.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 175,750 shares in the last quarter. 16.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

