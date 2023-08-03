XPO (NYSE:XPO) Stock Price Down 3.6%

XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $68.86 and last traded at $69.04. 1,629,341 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 1,964,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.60.

Several brokerages have commented on XPO. Benchmark raised their price objective on XPO from $53.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded XPO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on XPO from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised XPO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, 58.com reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of XPO in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, XPO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.71.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 39.93% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $85,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,752. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in XPO by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,432,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $464,436,000 after acquiring an additional 367,078 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in XPO by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,604,000 after acquiring an additional 906,295 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its stake in shares of XPO by 68.4% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $524,187,000 after buying an additional 2,925,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO by 18.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,644,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,044,000 after buying an additional 896,499 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of XPO by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,706,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,399,000 after buying an additional 687,859 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

