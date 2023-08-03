Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Stock Price Down 9.2%

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 9.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.56 and last traded at $18.80. Approximately 241,418 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 711,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XMTR shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Xometry from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Xometry from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Xometry from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.10.

Xometry Trading Down 12.3 %

The company has a market cap of $820.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.31 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 5.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.46.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. Xometry had a negative net margin of 18.46% and a negative return on equity of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $105.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.71 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Peter Goguen sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $171,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 193,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,393.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xometry

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Xometry by 83.6% in the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 22,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xometry by 57.6% in the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 121,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 44,311 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Xometry in the second quarter worth about $228,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Xometry by 8.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Xometry by 62.0% in the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 33,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 12,650 shares during the period.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, and multi jet fusion; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

Featured Articles

