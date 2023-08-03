WVS Financial Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:WVFC)

WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th.
WVS Financial Price Performance
Shares of WVFC remained flat at $12.39 during trading hours on Wednesday. WVS Financial has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $14.94. The firm has a market cap of $23.66 million, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.94.
WVS Financial Company Profile
