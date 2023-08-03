WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th.
WVS Financial Stock Performance
NASDAQ WVFC remained flat at $12.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.66 million, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.94. WVS Financial has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $14.94.
About WVS Financial
