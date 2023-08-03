WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th.

WVS Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ WVFC remained flat at $12.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.66 million, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.94. WVS Financial has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $14.94.

About WVS Financial

WVS Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West View Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including regular savings accounts, demand accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement account certificates.

