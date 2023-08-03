WS Portfolio Advisory LLC Invests $7.45 Million in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

WS Portfolio Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 53,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,446,000. Atkore comprises about 1.9% of WS Portfolio Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC owned 0.13% of Atkore as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Atkore by 289.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 12,234 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Atkore by 108.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Atkore by 2.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Atkore in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atkore by 12.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 3,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $480,270.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,095,902.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Scott H. Muse sold 1,211 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $181,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,987,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 3,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $480,270.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,095,902.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ATKR traded down $2.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $155.60. 238,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,641. Atkore Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.50 and a fifty-two week high of $164.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.60. Atkore had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 66.55%. The company had revenue of $895.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Atkore Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Atkore in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atkore has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.40.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

