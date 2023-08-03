WS Portfolio Advisory LLC Has $21 Million Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

WS Portfolio Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,232 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,679 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy makes up about 5.3% of WS Portfolio Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Cheniere Energy worth $20,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,508 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,379,000 after purchasing an additional 20,892 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 20.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 26.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock traded up $4.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $163.68. 1,036,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,700,558. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.02. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.00 and a 1-year high of $182.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.93. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 13,004.16% and a net margin of 23.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 5.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.00.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

