WS Portfolio Advisory LLC Has $10.23 Million Stock Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

WS Portfolio Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,745 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 57,753 shares during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines makes up 2.6% of WS Portfolio Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $10,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,297 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,628 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AEM traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,597,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785,093. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $61.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.32. The company has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.80.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 40.06%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 31.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AEM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

