WS Portfolio Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

WS Portfolio Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 20.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,784 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,566 shares during the quarter. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth $4,210,753,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 58.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 387.8% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMT. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.94.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $159.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,026,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,937,637. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.71. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.12 and a 12-month high of $160.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $25,608,520.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 244,364,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,684,001,141.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $25,608,520.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,364,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,684,001,141.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total transaction of $68,249,898.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,256,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,783,563,270.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,218,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,422,763,096 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

