WS Portfolio Advisory LLC Acquires 53,294 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

WS Portfolio Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 509,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 53,294 shares during the period. EQT makes up 4.1% of WS Portfolio Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $16,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in EQT by 258.6% during the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EQT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in EQT by 569.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EQT stock traded up $1.33 on Thursday, hitting $42.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,219,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,637,877. The stock has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.22. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $51.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.82.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $993.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 38.44%. The company’s revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. EQT’s payout ratio is 6.75%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on EQT from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on EQT in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on EQT from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on EQT from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.17.

In other EQT news, CAO Todd James sold 31,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $1,201,915.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,518,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

