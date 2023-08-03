Wrapped Cardano (WADA) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $11.41 Billion

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One Wrapped Cardano coin can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00001115 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Cardano has traded 6% higher against the US dollar. Wrapped Cardano has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion and $9,249.84 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Cardano Coin Profile

Wrapped Cardano launched on September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 36,030,277,986 coins and its circulating supply is 35,017,612,609 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. The official message board for Wrapped Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Wrapped Cardano is www.cardano.org.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 36,030,277,985.671 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.30790039 USD and is up 1.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $3,270.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

