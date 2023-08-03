WOW-token (WOW) One Day Trading Volume Tops $8.42

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Over the last week, WOW-token has traded down 0% against the dollar. One WOW-token token can now be bought for about $0.0232 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $232.19 million and $8.42 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WOW-token alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003255 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000348 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00007799 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000466 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00008526 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token Profile

WOW-token (WOW) is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02321165 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WOW-token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOW-token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.