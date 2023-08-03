Worldwide Healthcare Trust (LON:WWH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $299.00

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (LON:WWH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 299 ($3.84) and last traded at GBX 302 ($3.88), with a volume of 541690 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 305 ($3.92).

Worldwide Healthcare Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,877.71 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,073.73. The stock has a market cap of £181.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2,149.42 and a beta of 0.38.

Worldwide Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Worldwide Healthcare Trust’s previous dividend of $7.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Worldwide Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently -22,142.86%.

About Worldwide Healthcare Trust

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, with an emphasis on pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

