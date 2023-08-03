World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on WWE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, World Wrestling Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.56.

NYSE WWE traded up $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $106.24. 157,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,370. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.31. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 1-year low of $65.04 and a 1-year high of $112.21.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $297.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.46 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 38.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter worth $38,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter worth $43,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 85.7% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 30.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

