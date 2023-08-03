Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a peer perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock.

AIV stock opened at $8.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.18. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1-year low of $6.47 and a 1-year high of $9.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 221.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 48,194 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 18,828 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,806,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,220,000 after acquiring an additional 799,000 shares during the period. 89.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add, opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

