Wiser Wealth Management Inc Purchases 373 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Wiser Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 0.4% of Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14,533.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $71.14. 3,211,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,134,631. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $69.09 and a twelve month high of $76.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.24.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.1927 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

