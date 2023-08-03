Wiser Wealth Management Inc Grows Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Wiser Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 140,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,723 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $10,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 35,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BIV stock traded down $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $73.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 664,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,493. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.78. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $71.40 and a 12-month high of $79.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

