WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 259,000 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the June 30th total of 237,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of CXSE stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.93. 31,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,460. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.72 million, a PE ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.57. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a twelve month low of $26.31 and a twelve month high of $41.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.73.

About WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

The WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (CXSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese companies that are not state-owned, defined as government ownership of less than 20%. CXSE was launched on Sep 19, 2012 and is managed by WisdomTree.

