Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) PT Lowered to $220.00 at Barclays

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from $240.00 to $220.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 28.50% from the company’s previous close.

WING has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark raised Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.15.

Shares of Wingstop stock traded up $3.53 on Thursday, hitting $171.21. The stock had a trading volume of 84,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,776. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $190.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.01. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $108.34 and a 52-week high of $223.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.56.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $107.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.24 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.81%. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Wingstop will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $309,975.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,311.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 4,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total transaction of $1,022,311.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,376.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $309,975.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,311.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $420,864,000 after acquiring an additional 51,296 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Wingstop by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,751,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,506,000 after purchasing an additional 59,529 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Wingstop by 1.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 982,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $180,321,000 after purchasing an additional 9,370 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Wingstop by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 976,617 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $179,287,000 after purchasing an additional 27,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 1,176.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 899,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,767,000 after purchasing an additional 828,904 shares during the period.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

