WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $582.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.79 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. WillScot Mobile Mini updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

WillScot Mobile Mini Trading Down 6.9 %

NASDAQ WSC traded down $3.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.74. 4,081,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,940,432. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.72. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 12-month low of $37.81 and a 12-month high of $53.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.52.

In other news, CAO Sally J. Shanks sold 10,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $496,270.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,718.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total value of $4,718,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,497,235 shares in the company, valued at $117,819,547.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sally J. Shanks sold 10,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $496,270.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,718.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,046,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,057,000 after acquiring an additional 16,179 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.6% in the first quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 137,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter worth approximately $347,000. State Street Corp raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,260,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,850,000 after acquiring an additional 69,650 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 62.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 141,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,650,000 after acquiring an additional 54,563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WSC shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

