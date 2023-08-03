William Blair Weighs in on Definitive Healthcare Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:DH)

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for Definitive Healthcare in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 1st. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Definitive Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $59.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.51 million. Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 3.98% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DH. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Definitive Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.29.

NASDAQ DH opened at $11.44 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.07. Definitive Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $8.71 and a fifty-two week high of $30.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In other news, Director Sea Vii Management, Llc sold 6,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total transaction of $56,846.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,743,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,883,084.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,540,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 5,751,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,100 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,458,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,939 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,527,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,361,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,235 shares in the last quarter.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

