Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,786 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Spirit Airlines worth $5,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CTC Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 266.6% in the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,034,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,386 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $197,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Spirit Airlines by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 430,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after purchasing an additional 239,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $463,000. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $28.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Spirit Airlines Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of SAVE traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,407,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,638. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a one year low of $14.41 and a one year high of $25.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.98.

Spirit Airlines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th.

Spirit Airlines Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

