Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Raises Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 250.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,137 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.4% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned 0.32% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $41,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 802.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 164.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

IEI traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $114.26. 1,477,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,794,803. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.03. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.26 and a 1-year high of $120.85.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2277 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.