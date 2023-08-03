Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Purchases 217 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,723 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $14,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Walmart by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,749,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.94.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total value of $1,505,128.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,490,621 shares in the company, valued at $231,105,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $90,012.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,255,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total value of $1,505,128.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,490,621 shares in the company, valued at $231,105,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,218,373 shares of company stock worth $1,422,763,096 over the last three months. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Stock Down 0.0 %

Walmart stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $159.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,940,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,943,016. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.12 and a 52-week high of $160.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.