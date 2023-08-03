Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $7.43 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $7,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,044,000 after purchasing an additional 17,432 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,060.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,910.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,883.85.

Booking Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of BKNG stock traded down $48.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,836.80. 467,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,498. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,731.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,609.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,616.85 and a 52 week high of $3,017.61. The company has a market capitalization of $104.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 138.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Booking

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,917.01, for a total value of $2,187,757.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,949 shares in the company, valued at $116,531,632.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,917.01, for a total transaction of $2,187,757.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,531,632.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total transaction of $1,427,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,645,712.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,900 shares of company stock valued at $10,586,953. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

