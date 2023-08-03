Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $6.56 Million Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 44.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 108,118 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $6,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLB. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,506,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,470,473,000 after buying an additional 456,525 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,647,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,424,563,000 after buying an additional 1,507,106 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,946,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,330,835,000 after buying an additional 248,149 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,604,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $962,574,000 after buying an additional 310,397 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $1,008,286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Trading Up 0.3 %

SLB traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.66. 4,438,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,900,311. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $33.43 and a one year high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.93.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,009,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,577.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total transaction of $358,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,179,511. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,009,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,577.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,589 shares of company stock valued at $3,025,278. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on SLB. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.13.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

