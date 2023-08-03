Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $16.54 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Dollar Tree worth $16,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $109.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $187.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.87.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $150.65. 824,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,164,732. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.85 and a 1-year high of $171.39. The company has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.18 and its 200-day moving average is $146.66.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Jennifer Hulett sold 1,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $213,117.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,138.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Stories

