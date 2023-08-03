Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 93,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $9,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXS Investments LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 67.2% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 27,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,903 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 12,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total value of $9,220,387.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,182,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total value of $9,220,387.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,182,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $346,620.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 125,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,517,254.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,978 shares of company stock worth $10,606,289. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $3.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $111.82. 3,763,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,464,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $62.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.57, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.95 and a 200 day moving average of $107.71. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.60 and a 12-month high of $117.85.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.12%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ICE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

