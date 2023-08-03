Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC cut its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $11,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 101,603.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,223,139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701,989 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,843,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,037,884,000 after buying an additional 2,505,534 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,164,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $463,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,242 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,023,296 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $433,592,000 after purchasing an additional 741,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $728,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.07.

Honeywell International Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:HON traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $191.02. 1,700,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,830,971. The firm has a market cap of $126.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

