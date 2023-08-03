Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Buys 18,926 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 296.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,308 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 18,926 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $12,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 30.1% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST traded up $5.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $558.21. 970,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,869,438. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $533.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $508.14. The firm has a market cap of $247.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $571.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $563.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on COST

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.